Cristiano Ronaldo told to 'pack it in' after 2026 World Cup instead of joining Lionel Messi in 'not easy' MLS

As Ronaldo continues to defy age in the Saudi Pro League, the debate over his final destination in football has intensified. While fans have long dreamed of a potential reunion with eternal rival Messi in MLS, Limpar believes such a move would be a mistake for the 41-year-old Portuguese icon. The former Gunners winger argued that the physicality and standard of the American top flight are often underestimated by those looking for a final payday.

“If MLS is to become an even bigger league, it should want to bring a star like Cristiano Ronaldo to the USA but he’s 41-years-old now. He was injured for Portugal’s last two games. He’s got a World Cup coming up. I admire these guys like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and how they can still keep playing all that they have won, it’s amazing, but surely Ronaldo should pack it in now, after the World Cup?” Limpar told NewBettingSites.uk.