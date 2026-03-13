A genuine relegation decider is set to take place at the Zini in Cremona. Nicola’s Cremonese must prove they still have a say in this league, following months of total crisis. Paolo Vanoli’s Fiorentina, on the other hand, are hoping to catch a breath of fresh air after months of living with the spectre of relegation hanging over them.
Cremonese v Fiorentina: where to watch, TV channel, streaming, line-ups
Match: Cremonese v Fiorentina
Date: Monday 16 March 2026
Kick-off: 8.45 pm
TV channel: DAZN
Streaming: DAZN
PROBABLE LINE-UPS FOR CREMONESE VS FIORENTINA
CREMONESE (3-5-2): Audero; Terracciano, Folino, Luperto; Barbieri, Vandeputte, Thorsby, Maleh, Zerbin; Bonazzoli, Djuric. Manager: Nicola
FIORENTINA (4-3-3): De Gea; Dodô, Pongracic, Ranieri, Gosens; Mandragora, Fagioli, Brescianini; Parisi, Kean, Gudmundsson. Manager: Vanoli
THE LATEST ON THE LINE-UPS
Nicola will have to do without Pezzella, who is suspended. There are no doubts, however, about who will start for Fiorentina at the Zini. It remains to be seen who will win the battle for the starting spot up front between Djuric and Bonazzoli. Thorsby is a certainty in midfield, flanked by Vandeputte and former Fiorentina player Maleh.
As for Fiorentina, everything revolves around Moise Kean. The Viola striker should be fit to play, otherwise Roberto Piccoli is ready to step in. Fabiano Parisi’s position on the pitch also remains to be seen. He could play as a wide forward in place of Harrison, who has been lacklustre in recent matches. Fagioli and Gudmundsson return to the starting line-up.
WHERE TO WATCH CREMONESE VS FIORENTINA ON TV
The match between Cremonese and Fiorentina will be broadcast live on DAZN and can be watched on smart TVs and devices such as Fire Stick, Chromecast, TIMVISION Box and games consoles. Users with subscriptions to both DAZN and Sky will also be able to watch it on DAZN 2, on Sky channel 215, by activating the DAZN Zone option.
CREMONESE VS FIORENTINA: LIVE STREAMAs this is a live broadcast on DAZN, the match can also be streamed on smartphones and tablets via the official app, as well as on PCs and laptops by visiting the platform’s website.
COMMENTATOR AND SECOND VOICE
Giustiniani and Giaccherini will be commentating on the Cremonese v Fiorentina match.