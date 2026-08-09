Paris Saint-Germain's transfer window looks like it's ticking along quietly. That impression could not be further from the truth, and it's the clearest proof yet of the fine work being done by Luis Enrique and Luis Campos.

Since Enrique walked through the door, Paris have stopped chasing stars at any price. Instead, they bring in players who can improve the team for reasonable sums.

That's the blueprint driving their summer. The French club have found new homes for players outside Enrique's plans, banking good money in the process.

Gonçalo Ramos left for Milan, Randal Kolo Muani went to Juventus, Kang-in Lee moved to Atlético Madrid, and Noham Kamara joined Lyon. On the incomings front, Paris have announced only Magnes Akliouche from Monaco and Lucas Digne from Aston Villa, plus Alessandro Longoni on a free transfer.

France now awaits Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, who has already given the nod to a move to the French club.

According to "Sport", Torres's likely arrival hides another big deal Luis Campos is working on: Belgian Mika Godts, the Ajax star.