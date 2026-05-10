Contract terminated! Liverpool's £85m striker set for free transfer this summer

Nunez saw his Saudi Pro League playing papers withdrawn in the winter window after Karim Benzema's move to Al Hilal. The league's foreign-player rule - capping each squad at 10 foreigners, with eight over-20s and two under-20s - forced the decision.

Before the exclusion, Nunez had struggled to justify the lofty expectations: in 22 appearances he contributed nine goals and five assists. Since arriving in early February, Benzema has matched that goal tally and provided the same number of assists - and all in 10 fewer outings.