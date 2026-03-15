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Zeki Celik Roma 2025-26Getty
Francesco Guerrieri

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Como v Roma: Celik forced off through injury – his condition

The Turkish full-back was forced off twenty minutes before the end of the match due to an injury; Tsimikas came on in his place

There is no good news for Roma, who lost away at Como in a crucial clash with Champions League qualification at stake, and now also risk losing Zeki Celik to injury. The Turkish full-back started on the right flank in Gasperini’s classic 3-4-2-1 formation; his substitution was not planned, but with twenty minutes remaining, the player was forced to leave the pitch due to a physical problem. Tsimikas came on in his place, but Celik’s condition is causing concern for the Giallorossi ahead of their upcoming matches. The Turkish player will undergo thorough tests this week to assess the extent of the injury and, above all, the recovery time.

Update to follow

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