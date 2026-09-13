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Como 1907 v Parma Calcio 1913 - Serie AGetty Images Sport

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Como v Parma, where to watch the match and live stream: channel, kick-off time, line-ups

Como vs Parma Calcio 1913
Serie A
Como
Parma Calcio 1913

After the dreamlike start in the Champions League, Como continue their unstoppable run in the league too, against Parma led by Carlos Cuesta: everything about the match

Como made a magical start to their UEFA Champions League campaign, beating Leipzig 4-1 on their very first appearance in the competition. Now Fabregas's men turn back to the league, chasing Inter, Roma and Lazio.

Parma stand in their way. Carlos Cuesta's side have undergone a deep overhaul, packed with young talents of great promise. Fresh from scoring his first goals in the top flight, the Spanish coach is expected to lean once again on Lontani in a partnership alongside Toure.


Changes are likely from Fabregas. He may hand Kane a chance up front, along with Jesus Rodriguez and new Brazilian left-back Caique.




  • Como vs Parma: the broadcasting channel and live stream

    The match: Como-Parma

    The date: Monday 14 September 2026

    The time: 18.30

    The broadcasting channel: stc

    Live streaming: stc

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  • Probable line-ups: Como v Parma

    Como (4-2-3-1): Butez; Smolcic, Kempf, Chalobah, Caqueret; Perrone, Mella; Rodriguez, Nico Paz, Baturina; Kuhn.

    Parma (3-5-2): Corvi; Delprato, Diego Carlos, Troilo; Britschgi, Fabian, Keita, Ordonez, Valeri; Toure, Lontani.

  • Where to watch Como vs Parma

    Serie A pits Como against Parma, and you can watch the whole thing live on stc. Stream it through the app on compatible smart TVs, on your PlayStation or Xbox, via the TIMVISION Box, or on devices like Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire Stick TV.

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  • Where to watch Como vs Parma live

    Como-Parma is also available to stream live on smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers through stc. Just download the app or head to the platform's official website.

Serie A
Como crest
Como
COM
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR