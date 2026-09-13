Como made a magical start to their UEFA Champions League campaign, beating Leipzig 4-1 on their very first appearance in the competition. Now Fabregas's men turn back to the league, chasing Inter, Roma and Lazio.

Parma stand in their way. Carlos Cuesta's side have undergone a deep overhaul, packed with young talents of great promise. Fresh from scoring his first goals in the top flight, the Spanish coach is expected to lean once again on Lontani in a partnership alongside Toure.





Changes are likely from Fabregas. He may hand Kane a chance up front, along with Jesus Rodriguez and new Brazilian left-back Caique.











