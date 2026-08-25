Como raise their offer to Fiorentina for Kean and set a deadline: €40 million and they will wait 48 hours for a response

The offer, however, has not yet been enough to secure Fiorentina's green light. The Viola are weighing up whether to let Kean go and, before giving the final go-ahead, want to identify a replacement of the required standard. Right now, that is proving anything but straightforward.





Como, meanwhile, remain on standby. The club have made their move and are now waiting for a response from Florence: the hope within the Lariani hierarchy is to have a definitive response from Fiorentina within the next 48 hours.



