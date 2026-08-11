Carlalberto Ludi, sporting director of Como, spoke to Radio 1 Rai about the Lariani's new season: "Now the aim is the growth of the club and the team: infrastructure development, development of the organisational culture, an increasingly sustainable transfer market."
"Predicting Como in the Champions League a few years ago would have been crazy, if not visionary," he said, as reported by ANSA. "But the ambitions were extremely high. After that, reaching the Champions League in seven years was something truly unimaginable. But now we are enjoying it."