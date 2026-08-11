"The Serie A title? For us, like the Champions League this year, would be a dream that is almost unspeakable and there is no point thinking about it. We are working to improve. We know it will not be easy to confirm ourselves, quite the opposite. But we also have the desire and, above all, the managerial balance to be able to try," Ludi adds. "In the market, we always take the same approach. Cesc points us towards players who fit his method and his style of play. It is normal that, also because of the UEFA lists, if they were Italian, it would be better," he clarifies. "We have brought in a talent who for us is truly the symbol of what we want to do, and that is Liberali, and we hope and think he can be the first of many."





"On Moise Kean, I would say that Como made an important investment in Alvaro Morata last season, an investment that it is right to protect for an extraordinary young man and champion."



