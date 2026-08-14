Como have delivered a Champions League-level transfer window so far. They have made a string of additions, including some of real quality, rebuilt the defence from scratch and kept Nico Paz... and yet there are still those hoping the squad can be strengthened even further, not with just any signing, but with an addition that could almost be described as a game changer.





That request is not coming from just anyone. It is manager Cesc Fabregas himself who wants a top-level reinforcement, effectively an undisputed starter, to be added in attack. He believes that would keep his Como side competitive in Italy and Europe. And according to Sky Sport, that name could be Liam Delap.



