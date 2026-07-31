Trevoh Chalobah and Como look set to happen. The English defender is edging ever closer to a move to the shores of the lake, and a breakthrough could arrive as early as this evening. The two sides reached an agreement on contract terms more than a week ago, and now the club from Como are moving ever closer to meeting Chelsea's demands.
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Como, Chalobah one step away: decisive hours for an agreement with Chelsea, Fabregas keep their fingers crossed
€30 million operation
Inter only made an enquiry and are now pushing hard for Cuti Romero. Trevoh Chalobah has Como on his mind and is simply waiting for the call to fly to Italy and start an exciting new chapter in his career. Como are edging ever closer to the finish line and will meet the €30 million asking price Chelsea have held all along. A call between the clubs is scheduled in the coming hours to seal a definitive agreement.
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