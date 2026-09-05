Como are very strong and will play for the Serie A title

Daniele De Rossi, one of the most interesting managers to listen to in this Serie A for the depth of his thinking and his refreshingly direct honesty, spoke plainly last night: "Como are a really very strong team. Perhaps they are the team who have impressed me most since I have been here at Genoa and have come here to Genoa to play. Here at Marassi I had not yet seen a team like them, both individually and collectively."





Those are not the words of an excitable fan or a pundit chasing a headline. They are the immediate, almost instinctive admission of a manager who knows football from the inside and has clearly picked up on the same thing that the sharpest among us have seen too: Como really are very strong.





Strong enough, and it's worth making that clear as early as the third matchday so there is no misunderstanding, that on the pitch they can challenge for the Serie A title.