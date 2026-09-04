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Adhe Makayasa

From PSG stardom to Serie B? Colin Dagba finds surprise new home after Belgium exit

Transfers
C. Dagba
Carrarese
Serie B
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain

Former Paris Saint-Germain defender Colin Dagba has sealed a surprise move to Italian Serie B side Carrarese Calcio after becoming a free agent. The three-time Ligue 1 champion has put pen to paper on a contract until June 2028 with the Apuan outfit, ending his stint in Belgium as he seeks to revitalise his career in Italian football's second tier.

  • Defender completes Italian move

    Serie B outfit Carrarese have officially completed the signing of Dagba on a free transfer following the right-back's departure from Belgian side Beerschot on July 1. The 27-year-old has penned a long-term contract with the Italian club until June 30, 2028, which includes an option for an automatic extension if specific performance targets are met. The switch marks a fresh chapter for the former France Under-21 international as he looks to rebuild momentum in Italian football.


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    Club praises defensive qualities

    In an official statement, Carrarese confirmed the agreement while praising the versatility and technical pedigree of the former PSG defender: "The French right-back, born in 1998, boasts impressive attacking ability, pace, and prowess in attacking play."

    The club noted that the full-back's strengths are not solely confined to forward areas, adding: "At the same time, he is consistently alert and consistent in defense, especially in marking."

  • Decorated record in Paris

    Dagba made 77 senior appearances across all competitions for PSG, featuring seven times in the Champions League during his stay in the French capital. His time at the Parc des Princes yielded three Ligue 1 titles, two Coupe de France triumphs, and two Trophee des Champions victories before loan spells at Strasbourg and Auxerre. His arrival delivers a wealth of top-tier European experience to strengthen the defensive ranks of Gabriele Cioffi's side.

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    Empoli test awaits Carrarese

    Carrarese currently sit 14th in the Serie B table after collecting just one point from their opening two league fixtures. Dagba could be handed an immediate debut when his new side host Empoli on matchday three on September 5. The weekend home fixture represents a vital opportunity to establish consistency and secure a much-needed first league win of the campaign.

Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Monaco crest
Monaco
ASM
Serie B
Carrarese crest
Carrarese
CAR
Empoli crest
Empoli
EMP