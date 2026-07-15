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Cole Palmer bleep test finish revealed as new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso places focus on fitness after dismal 2025-26 running stats
Alonso demands physical revolution at Cobham
The dawn of the Alonso era at Chelsea has been defined by a sharp shift toward physicality, with early pre-season sessions drawing comparisons to the high-intensity methods of former head coach Mauricio Pochettino, according to BBC. After a season in which the Blues finished 10th and struggled with consistent intensity, the new manager is determined to ensure his players are no longer second-best in the running department.
Alonso has integrated a specialist coaching team to facilitate this change, including Ismael Camenforte Lopez, who is tasked with maintaining a relentlessly high tempo during drills. The manager’s early message has focused on "soul, purpose, and good energy," but the underlying workload suggests that pure fitness is the immediate priority before tactical sessions take center stage on the club's upcoming global pre-season tour.
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Palmer shines in bleep test results
Despite managing a recurring groin issue for much of the previous season, Palmer impressed the coaching staff by finishing second in a squad-wide bleep test at Cobham. Young midfielder Reggie Walsh took the top spot, while Brazilian sensation Estevao Willian rounded out the top three in a display of the squad's younger energy.
Alonso has been vocal about his admiration for the former Manchester City man, stating: "He wants to be fit. He wants to put behind him the injury setbacks he had to cope with last year. He's special and, if he's enjoying himself and in a good mood and spirit, he can be a key player for us. So far, so good." The manager has already made it clear that he intends to build his team around Palmer to lead the club back to the Champions League.
New hierarchy and managerial power
Unlike previous appointments under the current ownership, Alonso has arrived with the title of 'manager' rather than 'head coach,' signaling a significant shift in his level of influence over the sporting project. This increased authority allows him to work more closely with the club’s five sporting directors, a collaborative structure that he believes will lead to more decisive movement in the transfer market.
The Spaniard has expressed confidence that this tactical revolution at Stamford Bridge will be supported by the right recruitment. He has already been active behind the scenes, holding talks with Enzo Fernandez about his future and contacting new signings like Marco Palestra to outline his long-term vision. Alonso noted that the current squad has a "strong base," but insists that reinforcements are necessary to navigate the most competitive league in the world.
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Global tour presents final fitness test
Alonso is benefiting from having a large group of senior players available early, with many stars avoiding the deep stages of the World Cup. This extended time on the training pitch will be crucial, as the current intensity at Cobham is merely a prelude to a demanding pre-season schedule that will see Chelsea traverse multiple continents. With fixtures lined up in Sydney, Hong Kong, Jakarta, and Johor, the Blues are set to face elite opposition in the shape of Tottenham, Juventus, and AC Milan. This grueling travel itinerary will serve as an immediate stress test of the physical foundations currently being laid in west London.
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