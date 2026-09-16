'Set in stone' - USMNT prospect Cole Campbell rules out Iceland switch as he waits for Mauricio Pochettino call-up

The talented winger is determined to shut the door on any rival federations in order to dedicate his international career entirely to his homeland. Speaking to Bulinews and selected media on Tuesday, Campbell said: "I've already made my decision to switch to the US. It was for a lot of different reasons, but my future is with the US. That said, I have no second thoughts or anything. That's a thing for me that is set in stone."

Reflecting on his decision to swap Iceland for the United States in 2024, he added: "It was definitely the right step, and I've been incredibly happy with it since I made the switch. The support and the atmosphere around the federation have been amazing.

"The coaches I've had, the people I've had the honor of working with have been great. I think that the support and also the trust that I've felt from the federation have been great. I grew up in the US, so it's obviously an honor to represent my country.

"I'm very happy that I made the step to change from Iceland to the US. I'll not have any second thoughts or speak about different things, because that's what I want. I want to play for my country."