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Liverpool sweat on Cody Gakpo fitness after frustrating new double injury scare
Gakpo misses Atletico clash
Liverpool were forced to navigate their Champions League league-phase opener against Atletico without the services of Gakpo. The Dutchman was completely absent from the matchday squad after missing Tuesday's crucial training session.
Head coach Iraola later confirmed the attacker sustained niggles in both of his adductors following his previous 90-minute outing. While the coaching staff do not consider it to be a serious, long-term injury, the discomfort was severe enough to rule him out completely from the match, which the Reds won 2–1.
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Iraola explains Gakpo absence
Despite the frustrating midweek setback, the Liverpool boss remains optimistic about Gakpo's overall fitness moving forward. However, the remarkably quick turnaround before the upcoming weekend fixtures has created a significant selection headache for the coaching staff.
"I don't know [if he will be back for Fulham]. I hope so, but I don't know. He doesn't have a proper injury, but he finished with niggles in both of the adductors the other day," Iraola stated on the club's official website.
"We expected to have him for today, [but] it hasn't been possible. It's not a big thing, but the problem is we play here [again] in two days and a half."
Blistering form interrupted by niggles
Gakpo’s absence interrupts a genuinely blistering start to the current campaign under his new manager. The dynamic forward has already registered one goal and an impressive three assists in just his first three matches of the season.
His electric recent form included playing the full 90 minutes on Friday night. During that commanding performance, he set up team-mate Alexander Isak twice to help the Reds secure a comfortable 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town.
Acknowledging the demanding physical toll on his squad, Iraola noted: "I think now is a moment of recovery in these two days. Let's see how Bradley has finished, how Cody is [and] if he can give us some minutes. If not, Rio, Victor, I think today everyone has done a big effort.
"We need to recover, we need to regroup and think because in two days and a half we play again here [against] Fulham, it's a very important game again for us. So, I hope we can have Cody with us, but I cannot guarantee it."
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Race against time for Fulham
Liverpool now face an incredibly rapid turnaround as they prepare to host Fulham in the league at Anfield on Saturday. The club's medical team will need to closely monitor Gakpo's recovery over the next two days.
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