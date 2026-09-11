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‘A lot of other clubs higher up sniffing around’ - Keith Andrews future prediction made by ex-Brentford striker after ‘amazing’ move into Premier League management
Andrews' coaching career to date
Andrews - who graced the Premier League with Blackburn and West Brom as a player, while earning 35 caps for the Republic of Ireland - cut his coaching teeth alongside Karl Robinson at MK Dons.
He later worked as an assistant to Stephen Kenny in international football, at U21 and senior level, and with Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder before linking up with Brentford as their set-piece coach in 2023.
A surprising promotion was earned in the summer of 2025, with the Bees seeking inspiration from inside their own camp when appointing a successor to the Tottenham-bound Thomas Frank. Said deal raised more than a few eyebrows.
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Long-term contract signed at Brentford
Andrews has, however, been a resounding success - quickly quietening any relegation talk last season to deliver a ninth-place finish. Qualification for Europe fell agonisingly out of reach, but collective sights are being locked on those spots again in 2026-27.
The affable Irishman is working on a long-term contract through to 2032, but will those terms be honoured? If he remains on his current managerial trajectory, then it is only a matter of time before a Premier League heavyweight comes calling.
Is Andrews destined for bigger things?
Asked to assess the job that close friend Andrews has done, and if interest will build from here, ex-Brentford frontman Morrison - who was speaking courtesy of Freebets.com, the source for betting sites reviews - told GOAL: “Amazing, amazing, amazing. I think Brentford have a chance of, even this season, getting them outside spots of Europe. They missed out last season. And they could win a cup.
“I was speaking to him the other day. I was at the Birmingham-Brentford game and I just think Keith's done a fantastic job. He's got two players in every position. The boy who they signed, [Mamadou] Sangare, he could have easily gone to any of the top four teams. I think he's a special talent. He went to Brentford. He likes their project and they’ve got a good signing.
“He's got Callum Wilson’s experience - puts pressure on Thiago. [Jaidon] Anthony, who they signed from Burnley, started the season well - puts pressure on [Dango] Ouattara, Kevin Schade, competition.
“They signed [El Hadji Malick] Diouf for 40 million from West Ham - can't get a game at the moment. Keane Lewis-Potter has been outstanding. So they have a lot of good players there at Brentford.
“And yeah, I think Keith Andrews, he’s done a brilliant job. Considering last season, the players that they lost and losing Thomas Frank, everyone thought Brentford might get relegated.
“He's done a great job. And this season, they started ever so well. Huge credit to Keith. And if he carries on going like that, there'll be a lot of other clubs higher up sniffing around him, for sure.”
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Brentford fixtures 2026-27: Unbeaten start
Brentford have gone unbeaten through their opening four games of the 2026-27 campaign. They have picked up five points from three Premier League fixtures and are into the Carabao Cup third round following a comprehensive 6-1 victory over Birmingham.
Trips to Bournemouth and Reading across league and cup competition, along with a home date against geographical neighbours Chelsea, will carry Andrews’ side into the first international break.
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