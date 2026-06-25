The Club World Cup gets bigger! More Premier League teams to enter expanded competition as FIFA strikes new deal

FIFA has agreed to create a joint venture with the lobby group to operate the Club World Cup that The Guardian reports may see more slots open up for Premier League clubs, with a total of 48 teams expected to compete when it next takes place in 2029.

The EFC, chaired by Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, represents more than 700 European clubs and already has a similar joint venture with UEFA for continental competitions. FIFA is understood to have been impressed with EFC’s commercial work on behalf of UEFA, whose media and sponsorship revenues for the Champions League and other club competitions have increased by around 25% over the next four-year cycle, from 2027.