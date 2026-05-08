'Such bad questions' - AC Milan & USMNT star Christian Pulisic 'not concerned' about 2026 goal drought heading into World Cup

Reflecting on previous setbacks, such as being left out of the Gold Cup squad last June, Pulisic explained why his current lack of goals is so frustrating. He stated: “That time was difficult for me, because normally I can shut people up with my play. That’s what I’ve done my whole career. I’m in my offseason, so like people are just talking about me, and I can’t just go freaking score and shut them up.

"Going at the goal, creating attacking actions, for me, that’s why I play the game. You obviously have to do all the other parts, defend and run, different things. That’s fine and all. But what gives me joy and excitement is creating ways to score, and scoring goals and finishing them.”