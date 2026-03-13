Why Christian Pulisic's AC Milan contract talks have been put on hold amid simmering transfer interest - explained

Pulisic’s current agreement already runs until June 2027, but Milan hold a unilateral option to extend that stay until 2028 and that could yet be exercised. This gives the club a significant amount of leverage and protection against losing their star asset for a cut-price fee, providing a safety net if immediate negotiations do not go to plan during the summer break.

Despite their favourable position regarding his contract length, several teams are monitoring the situation closely. Pulisic has become a vital component of the Milan attack, and his consistent performances have attracted interest from abroad. The winger's resurgence in Italy has effectively restored his reputation as one of the most dangerous attackers in Europe, leading to several unnamed heavyweight clubs keeping tabs on his availability.