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FC Barcelona Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Christensen prepares for his biggest battle at Barcelona: a last chance or a fresh start?

A. Christensen
Barcelona
LaLiga
Denmark
Spain

The Danish star identifies Barcelona's most important objectives

Barcelona are pressing on with their pre-season camp in the United Kingdom. Hansi Flick has named a squad built around a large chunk of the first team, plus up to 17 La Masia graduates looking to catch the German's eye during the preparation period.

Andreas Christensen has been one of the standout names in these opening days. The Dane recently renewed his contract until 2028 after a year and a half blighted by injuries and a shrinking role at the club.

Now he faces a moment that could reshape his career entirely. Some see it as his last chance to prove himself. Christensen sees a fresh start, a shot at rediscovering his best form, backed by the faith the club showed him with a new deal and an ambition that goes beyond reclaiming his place. He wants to compete for the biggest titles in Europe.

  • Christensen's priorities: "I feel good"

    The Danish defender told Spanish newspaper Sport that his priority is regular playing time after a season and a half plagued by physical problems.

    He said: "I feel good. Clearly the body feels that we are training more and more, and with greater intensity, but that is why we are here, to regain our fitness. The goal now is to be in the best possible physical shape and, above all, to be able to complete the season without injuries."

    Had he spoken with Flick about his role this season? Christensen confirmed the message is clear: "I think we are all looking towards the same thing. My goal is to maintain my physical fitness, keep improving, and return to my best level."

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  • The biggest battles

    Defence will be one of next season's biggest battlegrounds, especially with the rumours still linking Barcelona to new arrivals at the back. The Danish international, though, refused to be drawn.

    He said: "The transfer market does not depend on me. I focus on myself. I trust my abilities and I know that my best level is very high. Every summer, the names of many players are linked to Barcelona, but this is normal. We focus on the players who are here."

    His only goal, he stressed, is to rediscover the level that once made him a key figure: "I have been through a very difficult season and a half. Now I think of only one thing: reaching the best possible fitness, being ready throughout the season, and regaining my best levels. That is what I tried to do this summer: working very hard to come back in the best condition."

    Christensen was also delighted to have extended his contract: "I am very happy and very proud. I am very grateful to the club for giving me another chance. And I also believe that the club trusts my ability to return to my best levels. It is wonderful news for me and my family. This is the perfect place for me. We have a very talented young team and we play football that I like. It is a place where I feel safe and where I can still continue to develop."

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  • Champions League goal: "We are at the best club in the world"

    The Danish player also praised the strong presence of the youngsters, commending the level they have reached after coming through the club's academy: "We are all at the best club in the world, and we all have high abilities. Competition exists in every position, and that makes us better. The youngsters have arrived with great enthusiasm and a strong desire to prove their level. The important thing is for them to know they can turn to the experienced players if they need anything. They are putting in a wonderful performance."

    Christensen set his sights firmly on next season and, in particular, the Champions League, showing no shortage of ambition: "We want to win all the possible titles. And the Champions League, of course, is one of these objectives."

    The defender believes the squad has everything it needs to chase down every trophy: "We have to continue what we are doing and believe in it. We have proven that this is the right path. All we need is to fine-tune some details. We must trust the players we have. Seven or eight of our players have just been crowned world champions. We have a squad capable of achieving that."

    He also brushed aside any doubts over the team's maturity despite so many young players in the ranks: "I think we have a good balance. We also have experienced players. We have six players who took part in the World Cup final. Despite their young age, they have already lived through the biggest experience in the world of football. For me, that is also experience, and it represents a big step forward for Barcelona."

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