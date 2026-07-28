Defence will be one of next season's biggest battlegrounds, especially with the rumours still linking Barcelona to new arrivals at the back. The Danish international, though, refused to be drawn.

He said: "The transfer market does not depend on me. I focus on myself. I trust my abilities and I know that my best level is very high. Every summer, the names of many players are linked to Barcelona, but this is normal. We focus on the players who are here."

His only goal, he stressed, is to rediscover the level that once made him a key figure: "I have been through a very difficult season and a half. Now I think of only one thing: reaching the best possible fitness, being ready throughout the season, and regaining my best levels. That is what I tried to do this summer: working very hard to come back in the best condition."

Christensen was also delighted to have extended his contract: "I am very happy and very proud. I am very grateful to the club for giving me another chance. And I also believe that the club trusts my ability to return to my best levels. It is wonderful news for me and my family. This is the perfect place for me. We have a very talented young team and we play football that I like. It is a place where I feel safe and where I can still continue to develop."

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