Defence looks set to be one of the biggest battles next season, especially with the rumours continuing to link Barcelona with new arrivals. The Danish international refused to be drawn in, though.

He said: "The transfer market does not depend on me. I focus on myself. I trust my abilities and I know that my best level is very high. Every summer, the names of many players are linked with Barcelona, but that is normal. We focus on the players who are here."

His only goal, he stressed, is rediscovering the level that once made him so important to the side: "I have gone through a season and a half that was extremely difficult. Now I am thinking of only one thing: reaching the best possible fitness, being ready throughout the season, and recovering my best level. That is what I tried to do this summer: working very hard to come back in the best condition."

Christensen also spoke of his delight at extending his contract: "I am very happy and very proud. I am very grateful to the club for giving me another chance. And I also think the club trusts my ability to return to my best level. It is wonderful news for me and my family. This is the ideal place for me. We have a very talented young team and we play football that I like. It is a place where I feel safe and where I can still continue to develop."

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