Barcelona are pressing on with their pre-season training camp in the United Kingdom. Head coach Hansi Flick has named a squad built around a large chunk of the first team, plus as many as 17 La Masia graduates hoping to catch the German's eye during preparations.
Andreas Christensen has been among the standout names in these opening days. The Dane recently signed a new deal until 2028 after 18 months plagued by injuries and a shrinking role at the club.
Now he faces a moment that could redraw his entire career. Some see it as his last chance to prove himself. Christensen sees a fresh start, a shot at rediscovering his best self, and he is drawing on the faith the club showed by handing him that new contract. His ambition doesn't stop at reclaiming his place. He wants to compete for the biggest titles in Europe.