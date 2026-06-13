Chicago Fire reportedly pursuing ex-Bayern Munich duo Leon Goretzka and Robert Lewandowski in potential blockbuster signing double swoop

The Fire would face a complicated roster-building puzzle if they pursue both Goretzka and Lewandowski. MLS clubs have limited Designated Player flexibility, meaning both players may not be able to arrive on DP deals. If Chicago were to land both, one would likely need to fit into a non-DP structure, either initially or as part of a staged contract.

There is recent MLS precedent for that kind of approach. Thomas Müller joined the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2025 on a non-DP deal, with a Designated Player option built in for 2026.

MLS is currently paused for the World Cup and will return to play on July 16.