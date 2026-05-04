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Chicago Fire coach Gregg Berhalter speaks on costly error from Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi
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A costly moment for Mbokazi
Chicago Fire’s difficult run in Major League Soccer continued on Sunday as they slumped to a second consecutive defeat, falling 3-2 to FC Cincinnati.
The match featured a pivotal moment involving South African defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, which shifted the momentum away from the Fire just as they seemed to be in control.
Making his ninth appearance in the American top flight, the 20-year-old was thrust into the spotlight when Chicago held a 2-1 lead.
In the 31st minute, Mbokazi attempted a pass that was intercepted, sparking a rapid counter-attack that resulted in Cincinnati’s equaliser and changed the complexion of the tie.
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Berhalter’s tactical frustration
Following the final whistle, former United States national team manager Gregg Berhalter offered a detailed breakdown of the defensive lapses that led to the goal.
While acknowledging Mbokazi's role, Berhalter suggested that the entire back line shared the responsibility for failing to react to the unfolding danger.
"The reason why I am upset about the first goal is that the right decision is for the back line to drop," Berhalter said as quoted on Kickoff.
"If Evander has time on the ball, he’s free; he can make the pass."
The coach emphasised that tactical discipline was missing in the moments before the transition occurred.
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Growing pains in the MLS
Despite the scrutiny of the mistake, Berhalter was quick to offer support to the Bafana Bafana prospect.
He noted that Mbokazi is still adjusting to the tactical demands and the speed of play found in Major League Soccer as he continues his development in the United States.
"We need to drop. But again, the second one in the buildup, maybe [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi could take it a little more – he’s still getting used to some of the build-ups and everything – but again, when I look at this game overall, we had a very strong performance," Berhalter added.
The Fire will now look to bounce back and cut out the individual errors that have hindered their recent progress.
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What's next for Mbekezeli Mbokazi?
In the upcoming matches, Mbokazi will be aiming to minimize his individual errors with the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon.
Mbokazi is one of the Bafana players who are almost guaranteed a spot in the squad for the global competition in North America.
Despite the costly error, the KZN-born star remains an integral part of the Chicago Fire after signing with the club in a big transfer deal from South African giants Orlando Pirates at the end of last year.