Chicago Fire coach Gregg Berhalter speaks on costly error from Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Chicago Fire’s difficult run in Major League Soccer continued on Sunday as they slumped to a second consecutive defeat, falling 3-2 to FC Cincinnati.

The match featured a pivotal moment involving South African defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, which shifted the momentum away from the Fire just as they seemed to be in control.

Making his ninth appearance in the American top flight, the 20-year-old was thrust into the spotlight when Chicago held a 2-1 lead.

In the 31st minute, Mbokazi attempted a pass that was intercepted, sparking a rapid counter-attack that resulted in Cincinnati’s equaliser and changed the complexion of the tie.







