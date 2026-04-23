Getty Images
Chelsea told to raid La Liga for manager who will bring success 'straight away'
The demand for a tactical warrior
Gallas has called on the Chelsea hierarchy to consider a move for Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone, believing the Argentine is the perfect candidate to demand more from a young squad after Liam Rosenior was sacked on Wednesday.
- Getty Images Sport
Long and short-term plans
Speaking to BoyleSports, the former Blues centre-back suggested that while long-term projects have their place, a club of Chelsea’s stature should be prioritising immediate trophies, and he thinks Simeone is the right man.
"What kind of manager did Chelsea need? I think it all depends on what you are looking for," Gallas explained. "For the long-term, you can bring in Cesc Fabregas because he is doing well with his club at the moment. He is young and able to speak to a young squad. He's doing a good job. In the long term, he can bring Chelsea back to the positions where everybody wants to see Chelsea.
"If you are thinking about the short-term, to have success straight away, they need that experienced head to guide them like Diego Simone and with his personality he can win things very soon with Chelsea. Maybe the Chelsea players need him too because we need to see more warriors and soldiers in the team after what they’ve shown us. I think you need that type of manager who is a little bit more harsh on the players."
Criticism of the Rosenior appointment
The tenure of Rosenior has come under heavy fire, with Gallas suggesting that the appointment was a mistake from the beginning. Recent heavy defeats have only solidified the feeling that the current direction is unsustainable, putting immense pressure on Todd Boehly and the Clearlake Capital group.
"With Chelsea’s owners, anything can happen," he added. "Nobody knows what is going to happen next. It was really difficult to accept the results they've had. Like against Paris Saint-Germain, an 8-2 loss is very hard to take and they lost 3-0 to Everton. You don't know if they are already looking for a new manager. Maybe they knew they made a mistake to bring Liam in.
“It was to sack him before the end of the season. I don't think it's a good idea for anybody but for the manager, it would be a disaster. For the fans, it would cause even more frustration against the owners.”
- Getty Images Sport
Chaos at Stamford Bridge continues
Rosenior's sacking came shortly after a heavy 3-0 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League, which left them languishing in eighth place and further diminished their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.
While names like Marco Silva, Edin Terzic, and Xabi Alonso have been linked with the vacancy, Gallas’ call for a high-profile disciplinarian like Simeone highlights the growing frustration among former players regarding the club's lack of on-pitch identity. With the season reaching its climax, the board faces immense pressure to find a leader capable of stabilising a squad that has failed to score in its last five league matches.