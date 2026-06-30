Why Chelsea transfer is ‘completely off the table’ for Vinicius Junior as Brazilian superstar is left with ‘no offers’ to consider apart from Real Madrid contract extension

While the public messaging from both Real Madrid and Vinicius suggests a mutual desire to continue their partnership, the actual paperwork remains untouched. The two parties have agreed to postpone formal negotiations until after the 2026 World Cup, as the club does not want to distract the winger during Brazil's campaign, According to Marca.

However, this delay means that in just six months, the player will be legally permitted to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with other clubs.

The primary hurdle in these discussions remains financial. Vinicius, who currently earns roughly €20 million per season, is reportedly eyeing a significant salary bump to reflect his status as one of the world's most decisive players. Rumours suggest he is targeting a package worth €30 million (£26m/$34m) annually, a figure that the Madrid board may be hesitant to meet despite Florentino Perez stating: "Vinicius wants to stay and I want him to stay."



