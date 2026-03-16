AFP
Messi at Chelsea?! Blues 'accelerate plan' to sign youngster Rayane amid interest from Bayern, Barcelona & PSG
BlueCo set to shield starlet from giants
Chelsea have moved to solidify their long-term grip on teenage sensation Messi following a surge of interest from the world's most powerful clubs. According to a report from TEAMtalk, the 18-year-old winger - who is currently developing within the BlueCo multi-club structure - is being closely monitored by several continental heavyweights. Originally signed from Dijon in 2024, the Paris-born talent is spending the current campaign on loan in Saudi Arabia with Neom. However, his rapid progression has alerted the likes of Bayern, Barcelona, and PSG, prompting Chelsea to re-evaluate his immediate future to prevent a potential hijack.
A firm stance on the 'Messi' project
The stance from the BlueCo ownership group regarding any potential suitors has reportedly been a firm rejection. The hierarchy remains committed to the teenager, viewing him as a central figure in their future attacking plans rather than a sellable asset. While the initial strategy involved a developmental season at sister club Strasbourg, officials are now "accelerating" those plans. The club is reportedly aware of formal enquiries from Europe’s elite but has made it clear that they have no intention of letting the Clairefontaine graduate leave the Stamford Bridge orbit, regardless of the financial packages offered.
Balancing potential with existing talent
The dilemma for Chelsea lies in finding room for the youngster in a squad already teeming with high-profile wide options. With Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens establishing themselves as key figures on the flanks, and Pedro Neto providing depth as well, the competition for places is fierce. However, the unique profile of Messi - who became Dijon’s youngest-ever debutant at 16 - is considered a "generational" opportunity. By moving him closer to the senior setup now, Chelsea hope to provide a clear pathway that discourages him from being swayed by the lure of the likes of Barcelona or PSG.
- AFP
A decisive pre-season evaluation
The next few months will be decisive in determining whether the teenager joins the Chelsea pre-season tour or returns to France for a developmental season in Ligue 1. Much will depend on his form in the closing stages of the Saudi season and his subsequent performances for France’s youth sides during the summer break. With the summer transfer window approaching, Chelsea must carefully manage the player's expectations while fending off the "heavyweight" interest from abroad. If Messi continues his current trajectory, a "shock" inclusion in the Blues' senior squad for the 2026-27 campaign is becoming an increasingly realistic scenario.
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