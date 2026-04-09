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Chelsea refusing to sell Josh Acheampong despite fact he's hardly played in 2025-26 season
Blues hierarchy stand firm on academy graduate
Chelsea have no intention of sanctioning a permanent exit for Acheampong, regardless of his peripheral role in the current squad. The 19-year-old was the subject of significant interest during the summer and winter windows, yet the club maintains that he is a "non-transferable" asset, according to Daily Express. The England Under-21 international has found starts hard to come by since the turn of the year. Despite the club's defensive inconsistencies, the hierarchy believes his ceiling remains high enough to warrant patience rather than a lucrative sale.
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Maresca’s glowing endorsement vs reality
The current situation stands in stark contrast to the high praise Acheampong received from former boss Enzo Maresca. Following a standout performance against Legia Warsaw in April 2025, the Italian coach made no secret of his admiration for the youngster’s tactical flexibility.
"The one that I fell in love with tonight was Josh Acheampong," Maresca said at the time. "Because, for me, potentially, he can be a fantastic player, a top player, for this club, for football in general. A good player shows you that he can play in different positions and he can do well."
"A good player shows you that he can play in different positions and he can do well. He was full-back: good, midfielder: good, central defender: good. So it's not about, 'yeah, I play in that position and only in that position'. If you are a good player, you can play in different positions."
Interesting parties frustrated by Chelsea stance
Bayern and Crystal Palace are among the clubs to have seen enquiries rebuffed. Palace had identified Acheampong as the ideal successor to Marc Guehi, while Bayern viewed him as a versatile depth option for their backline. Chelsea’s board, however, remains fixed on the potential he showed when neutralising world-class attackers in some of his appearances. The club’s refusal to sell is fueled by the memory of his breakout moments, including a dominant display against Liverpool and a crucial goal against Nottingham Forest. To the decision-makers at Stamford Bridge, these flashes of brilliance outweigh his recent lack of involvement under Liam Rosenior.
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A crossroads for the young defender
The path to the first team is set to become even more congested. Chelsea have apparently prioritised the signing of a senior centre-back this summer after missing out on Jeremy Jacquet to Liverpool. With Reece James and Malo Gusto occupying the right-back slots, Acheampong’s versatility may be his only route back into the XI.
Chelsea are currently sixth in the Premier League and preparing to face Manchester City on Sunday. Although Acheampong is expected to be included in the matchday squad, he has only made six league appearances since the turn of the year.