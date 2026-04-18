Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Chelsea Man Utd ratings GFXGOAL
Sean Walsh

Chelsea player ratings vs Man Utd: Cole Palmer & Alejandro Garnacho painfully ineffective as Liam Rosenior's blunt Blues suffer a devastating blow to their Champions League hopes

Player ratings
Chelsea
Chelsea vs Manchester United
FEATURES
Premier League
L. Rosenior

Chelsea are now at very real risk of failing to qualify for next season's Champions League after slumping to a 1-0 defeat at home to top-five rivals Manchester United on Saturday night. The Blues were buoyed by the return of Enzo Fernandez after his club-imposed suspension but even though the Argentine showed what Liam Rosenior's side had been missing, they once again failed to score in what was a fourth consecutive Premier League loss.

Chelsea went close to ending their agonising goal drought on more than one occasion, with Liam Delap seeing a fine header come back off the bar as the hosts tried to cancel out Matheus Cunha's opener - which came with United's first shot on target and after a fine run down the right wing from Bruno Fernandes.

Alejandro Garnacho didn't cover himself in glory with his attempts to stop his former team-mate Fernandes, while he also had a frustrating game from an offensive perspective after replacing the injured Estevao early on.

However, the biggest disappointment was arguably Cole Palmer, who showed plenty of desire but proved incapable of impacting the game - and not for the first time this season.

GOAL rates all of the Chelsea players on show at Stamford Bridge as the sixth-placed Blues fell 10 points behind United in third...

  • Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (6/10):

    So often Chelsea's weak link but not tonight. Nothing he could have done about Cunha's strike and arguably kept Chelsea in the game by reacting well to a deflection off Wesley Fofana that was creeping in.

    Malo Gusto (7/10):

    One of Chelsea's better players. Was busy right up until his 80th-minute substitution, winning plenty of possession while at the same time creating chances going forward.

    Wesley Fofana (6/10):

    Very secure on the ball and also made some important clearances. Tellingly, Cunha's goal came while the Frenchman was off the field receiving treatment after being unintentionally clattered by Sanchez.

    Jorrel Hato (6/10):

    The versatile full-back started confidently in the centre of the defence before being booked for a tactical foul on Bryan Mbeumo. Despite walking a tightrope, he maintained his composure for the remainder of the game and made a couple of important and expertly-timed tackles.

    Marc Cucurella (5/10):

    By no means a bad performance from the Spaniard but nowhere near his best and his frustration at failing to influence the game was best summed up by a pathetic dive on the edge of the area midway through the second half.

    • Advertisement
  • Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Moises Caicedo (6/10):

    Not exactly his usual dominant self but undeniably provided Chelsea with a platform on which to build with his screening of the back four and precise passing. Also went close with a terrific low drive late on.

    Enzo Fernandez (7/10):

    A welcome return to the starting line-up after talking himself into a suspension and went so close to breaking the deadlock with a good bit of play just after the half hour. Chelsea's most creative player on the night but his good work went to waste.

    Cole Palmer (4/10):

    Thought he should have had a penalty early on but he made a meal of the challenge and despite his best efforts, he once again failed to step up when Chelsea needed a bit of inspiration from their talisman. Didn't manage a single shot on target and created just one chance all evening - which is just nowhere near good enough from a player with such a lofty reputation.

  • Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Estevao Willian (N/A):

    Made a very lively start to the game but was forced off injured just 15 minutes in. A real shame for Chelsea, but also a major concern for the Brazilian with the World Cup looming large on the horizon.

    Liam Delap (6/10):

    A rare start up front in a big game due to the unavailability of Joao Pedro through injury and he gave it his all. Lady Luck wasn't on his side, though. Had a goal disallowed for offside and also saw a cracking header come back off the woodwork. Sadly, he just doesn't seem to be quite good enough for the highest level.

    Pedro Neto (5/10):

    Played with his usual intensity and, at times, the winger looked like he might be the man to do something but he flattered to deceive for the most part - as he so often does.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Alejandro Garnacho (4/10):

    An unexpectedly early introduction for the former Manchester United winger, but he showed why he was on the bench to begin with. A painfully ineffective footballer.

    Trevoh Chalobah (N/A):

    Only came on for Fofana for the final 10 minutes.

    Josh Acheampong (N/A):

    Replaced Gusto late on.

    Romeo Lavia (X/10):

    Took over in midfield from Enzo after the Argentine picked up a knock in the dying minutes.

    Liam Rosenior (3/10):

    The loss of Pedro to a thigh problem was a hammer blow, compounded by Estevao's early withdrawal, and Chelsea were unfortunate to hit the woodwork a few times. But all that matters is the result and Rosenior once again failed to coax a goal - let alone a win - out of his team. The sack beckons...

Premier League
Brighton crest
Brighton
BHA
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE