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Sean Walsh

Chelsea player ratings vs Everton: Liam Rosenior, this is a crisis! Robert Sanchez and Wesley Fofana drop stinkers as Blues lose ground in Champions League race

Chelsea were humbled in their first visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, falling 3-0 to Everton in the Premier League on Saturday evening. The Blues were hoping to bounce back from Tuesday's Champions League defeat by the same scoreline to Paris Saint-Germain but instead came unstuck against David Moyes' Toffees, who moved to within two points of Liam Rosenior's side in the table.

After starting sloppily, Chelsea fell behind on 33 minutes. One straight pass in behind from James Garner found Beto peeling off the back of Wesley Fofana, and the striker managed to dink the onrushing Robert Sanchez to give Everton the lead.

With their first attack after going a goal down, the visitors nearly found themselves level. Enzo Fernandez's acrobatic half-volley on the second ball from a corner was kept out by Jordan Pickford, with the England No.1 producing one of the saves of the season.

Chelsea found chances harder to come by in the second half too, with Fernandez again testing Pickford after Everton failed to clear their lines from a set piece, before the hosts went down the other end and doubled their lead. Idrissa Gueye nipped in between Fernandez and Marc Cucurella to snatch possession away from Chelsea and sprint into space. The Senegalese midfielder then found Beto, whose powerful shot trickled through the legs of Sanchez and rolled across the line.

Rosenior threw on the fit-again Estevao Willian in search of some sort of spark, and the young Brazilian nearly scored directly from a corner soon after coming on, but his wicked delivery bounced off the crossbar.

But Chelsea's evening went from bad to worse as Everton added a third. Beto beat Fofana to a long goal kick from Pickford, with Ilimian Ndiaye racing on and cutting inside Moises Caicedo before picking out the top corner.

Chelsea were put out of their misery after five minutes of stoppage time, confirming their fourth consecutive loss across all competitions heading into the March international break.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Hill Dickinson Stadium...

  • Everton v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (2/10):

    Confidence looks shot to pieces after being dropped for the now-injured Filip Jorgensen, allowing Beto's shot to squirm through him for the second goal. Took liberties with the ball at his feet and was lucky not to have given a goal straight to Beto when robbed of possession in the opening exchanges, too.

    Malo Gusto (5/10):

    Got forward plenty in his one half of football though was seldom picked out. Replaced by Garnacho at the break following a bout of illness earlier in the week.

    Wesley Fofana (3/10):

    Bullied by Beto throughout. Has put in a worrying series of terrible performances lately.

    Jorrel Hato (5/10):

    The only Chelsea defender who didn't seemed fazed by Everton's high press and physical threat.

    Marc Cucurella (4/10):

    Another game in which Chelsea could have done with Cucurella stepping up as a leader rather than shrinking in the fight.

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  • Moises CaicedoGetty Images

    Midfield

    Moises Caicedo (3/10):

    Started in midfield, wasn't great. Moved to right-back, was even worse. A troubling evening for the £116m man. Subbed off for Adarabioyo before he could pick up a suspension-triggering yellow card.

    Romeo Lavia (4/10):

    A quiet and at times difficult outing on a rare start and extended chance to impress. Subbed for Santos before the hour mark.

    Enzo Fernandez (5/10):

    Chelsea's most likely route to goal seemed to be through the Argentine, though his efforts were thwarted by the in-form Pickford.

  • Everton v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Cole Palmer (5/10):

    Drifted between the lines searching for the ball and trying to make something happen, but continually was met by a sea of bodies in blue shirts.

    Joao Pedro (4/10):

    Muscled out of the contest by Everton's ginormous defenders. Taken off for Delap late on.

    Pedro Neto (4/10):

    Didn't provide any sort of spark on either flank and was eventually hooked for Estevao.

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  • FBL-ENG-PR-EVERTON-CHELSEAAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Alejandro Garnacho (4/10):

    Replaced Gusto at the break. Made little-to-no impact.

    Andrey Santos (4/10):

    Came on for Lavia. Played the pass that was intercepted by Gueye leading to Everton's second goal.

    Estevao Willian (6/10):

    Subbed on for Neto. Instantly stood out as Chelsea's best player.

    Liam Delap (N/A):

    Replaced Pedro when 3-0 down.

    Tosin Adarabioyo (N/A):

    A late replacement for Caicedo.

    Liam Rosenior (3/10):

    Chelsea are in trouble after losing the momentum of his new-manager bounce. It'll be a long international break having to stew on four successive defeats.

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