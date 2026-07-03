Harriet Lander/Chelsea FC
Chelsea sign Manaka Matsukubo from North Carolina Courage in NWSL transfer
- Harriet Lander/Chelsea FC
Matsukubo embarks on new chapter
When Matsukubo joined the Courage on loan in 2023, it would have been hard to predict just how much of an impact the 18-year-old would make. It didn't take long for her to earn a permanent contract, signing one in 2024. She became an essential part of the midfield, scoring in the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup and earning MVP honors.
In 2025, she was named the NWSL Midfielder of the Year after recording 11 goals and four assists during the season.
Matsukubo made 58 regular-season appearances, scored 19 goals and added 10 assists during her three years with the Courage. She joins Chelsea FC on a five-year contract after the clubs agreed to the transfer Friday.
- (C)Getty Images
‘I’m so excited to be joining Chelsea'
In Chelsea's announcement, Matsukubo said, "I'm so excited to be joining Chelsea, a club with a lot of history." The 21-year-old also said she has known about the club since she was little.
"As a small child, I followed Chelsea because it is a club everyone in the world knows about.
"The club has a strong history of winning trophies and has done so well at the top of the game, so I couldn't pass up this opportunity, and I want to help continue this club's tradition of winning trophies for years to come."
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Impact on the international level
While Matsukubo only joined the senior national team last year, she played an integral role in helping Japan win the SheBelieves Cup. She also helped Japan win the AFC Women's Asian Cup, defeating hosts Australia. She now has 19 caps and two goals for the national team.
Before making her senior debut, she was a member of Japan's Under-20 team that finished as runner-up at the 2022 and 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cups. In 2024, she won the Silver Ball for her performances.
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Joins Chelsea FC at an interesting time
Matsukubo joins Chelsea at a time when some of the club's longest-tenured players have departed for the NWSL. Sam Kerr, Guro Reiten and Catarina Macario have all left Chelsea to join NWSL clubs.
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