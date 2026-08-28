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Alvino Hanafi

Chelsea star arrives in Spain! How Mamadou Sarr's shock move could change everything for Real Sociedad

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Chelsea defender Mamadou Sarr has arrived in San Sebastian to finalise his season-long loan move to Real Sociedad. The young centre-back joins the Txuri-urdin without a purchase option to bolster Pellegrino Matarazzo's defensive options.

  • Arriving in San Sebastian

    Mamadou Sarr has touched down in San Sebastian to complete his transition as Real Sociedad's first signing of the campaign. The young Chelsea centre-back checked into the Barceló Costa Vasca Hotel before heading to the Policlínica Gipuzkoa for his medical examinations.

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    Securing a crucial loan agreement

    Real Sociedad have agreed a straight loan deal with Chelsea for the 20-year-old defender without an option to buy. While the Basque club initially explored a permanent transfer, Chelsea's valuation proved too steep following their previous investment in the player. With the squad currently away in Madrid, Sarr is expected to link up with his new team-mates on Thursday.

    "I'm very happy to be joining Real Sociedad," the defender briefly stated upon his arrival in Spain.

  • Adding height and pace to the defence

    Sarr arrives to provide a much-needed physical presence in the heart of Pellegrino Matarazzo's defence. Standing tall as a right-footed centre-back, he brings the aerial dominance and recovery pace that the Txuri-urdin have missed since recent departures. His exceptional speed in open spaces makes him an ideal tactical fit for Matarazzo's defensive philosophy.

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    The journey to La Liga

    The defender's path to elite football has seen him pass through Lens, Lyon, and Strasbourg before catching Chelsea's attention. Now, the French youth product is ready to test himself in La Liga and establish his credentials on the continental stage. As he settles into his new surroundings, Sarr will look to make an immediate impact under Matarazzo.

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