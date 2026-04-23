Revealed: Chelsea player's savage nickname for sacked Liam Rosenior

As results spiralled out of control at Stamford Bridge, it has emerged that the Chelsea squad had little faith in Rosenior’s ability to lead at the highest level. One player even reportedly gave him the nickname "the supply teacher," a stinging indictment of his perceived lack of authority and stature within the club, according to BBC Sport.

The dressing room was reportedly split, with the Spanish-speaking contingent particularly unconvinced by the former Hull City manager's credentials. Disunity reached a peak when team news was leaked ahead of crucial Champions League clashes, with one such leak before the Brighton match remarkably traced back to Marc Cucurella's barber.