'Wanted to send a message!' – Liam Rosenior sparks a MASSIVE brawl as ex-Chelsea boss hits back at BlueCo club following 'disrespectful' chants

Paris FC secured a hard-fought win in the French capital thanks to strikes from Ilan Kebbal and Pablo Pagis. A late own goal from Moustapha Mbow set up a tense finale, but the hosts held on to claim all three points.

Upon the final whistle, Rosenior immediately turned towards the travelling Strasbourg support. The newly-appointed Paris FC boss was seen passionately thumping his chest, pointing his finger, and raising his arms towards the away end.

These actions instantly triggered a furious response from the visitors. Within seconds, around 30 players and backroom staff members from both clubs were involved in a massive shoving match on the pitch.











