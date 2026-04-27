AFP
Chelsea hold talks with Andoni Iraola's representatives as outgoing Bournemouth boss in frame to succeed Liam Rosenior
Blues begin search for Rosenior successor
The Blues have made their first move by making initial contact with the representatives of Iraola, according to Football London. The Spaniard has emerged as a key figure of interest for the Chelsea board as they look to move on from the short-lived tenure of Rosenior, which lasted less than four months before his dismissal last week.
While the club is currently under the temporary guidance of interim head coach Calum McFarlane, the heavy lifting is being done by a five-strong group of sporting directors. They have been tasked with identifying a leader for BlueCo’s long-term project, and Iraola's availability at the end of the season makes him an attractive proposition for the west London hierarchy.
- Getty Images Sport
Iraola plays cards close to chest
Despite the reported contact, Iraola is remaining professional as he prepares to see out his final weeks with the Cherries. When questioned about the prospect of taking the Stamford Bridge hot seat, the 43-year-old was quick to shut down speculation. “No, I think I said it when I announced I was not continuing here, for me, now, it’s about Bournemouth,” he recently stated.
His refusal to engage in talk about his future is a sign of respect for his current employers. Iraola added: “[This] past week, you were asking me about other clubs. I don’t know exactly which ones, but also, as a sign of respect for Bournemouth, I cannot talk right now about my future because it’s not what worries the Bournemouth supporters.”
Alternative candidates under consideration
While Iraola is a primary target, Chelsea's sporting directors are casting a wide net to ensure they find the perfect tactical fit. Other names such as Cesc Fabregas and Marco Silva have been linked with the vacancy. However, one name they can cross off the list is Francesco Farioli, who has enjoyed a stellar run with Porto and is on the verge of a league title in Portugal.
The Italian tactician has completely ruled himself out of the running for the Stamford Bridge job. When asked if he would remain at Porto even if Chelsea came calling, Farioli was emphatic in his response, simply telling supporters: "Yeah, absolutely."
- Getty Images Sport
No rush for permanent appointment
Despite the ongoing talks with Iraola's camp, Chelsea do not intend to announce a new manager until the current campaign has concluded. The interim management of McFarlane has provided some breathing space, particularly after he successfully guided the team to the FA Cup final with a 1-0 win over Leeds United at Wembley.
For now, the focus remains on gathering information and gauging the interest of top-tier candidates like Iraola, who has overseen a period of significant growth at Bournemouth, managing a ninth-place finish last season and keeping the club competitive despite the loss of key personnel.