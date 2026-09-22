Estevao breaks silence on Chelsea struggles as Brazil star addresses lack of minutes under Xabi Alonso

Addressing reporters at a Selecao press conference, the winger refused to stoke any controversy regarding his new manager's selection calls at Stamford Bridge. Instead, Estevao underlined his determination to raise his performance levels in training and seize every opportunity that comes his way.

Responding to the fierce competition for places across the Blues' forward line, the former Palmeiras prodigy insisted: "I think every coach has their own way of playing. Of course, we work every day, I give my best every day, and that's what I do.

"We have quality players at Chelsea, so what I do is focus on what I can control, I try to give my best in training, when I get an opportunity I try to give my best, it goes day after day. I try to seize every opportunity I have, I try to control everything I can and I leave it in God's hands, and I trust myself a lot too."