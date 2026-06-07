'I cried into my parents' arms' - Chelsea's Estevao Willian opens up on heartbreaking injury that denied him World Cup 'dream' with Brazil

Estevao detailed the moment he realized the situation was grave, recalling how the medical staff at Chelsea requested a meeting with his family to deliver the news. The attacker had suffered a torn hamstring of the highest severity, a diagnosis that left him in total shock during the clinical consultation.

“When I woke up, I went to take a shower, the doctor called me three times, the day he said he was going to give me a result. Then I called him and he said: ‘Bring your parents here because we want to talk to them too.’ We already knew that if they were going to give any other news, they would say it right then and there, to my face, but when they told me to bring my parents there, I already had a feeling that something bigger was coming.

"I think the hardest moment was when I actually found out the news, that it was grade four. I didn't even know there was such a thing as grade four, I didn't even know it existed. But unfortunately it happened, but life goes on. Now it's about recovering well and getting treatment to get back as soon as possible."