Marc Cucurella's exit to Real Madrid has left Chelsea scrambling for a left-sided replacement. That role now sits top of their summer priorities, with Xabi Alonso keen to reshape the squad before the new season kicks off.
Translated by
Chelsea change their policy: Alonso finds a replacement for Cucurella in La Liga
Green light
The TeamTalk network reported that Chelsea have struck a deal with Rayo Vallecano for Spanish left-back Pep Chavarria after talks made notable progress in recent days. The player has been given the green light to travel to London for a medical before completing the move.
Chelsea raised their financial offer, and that helped close the gap between the two sides. Chavarria, meanwhile, made no secret of his desire to join Stamford Bridge. Both parties have now reached an agreement.
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Value of the deal
The same website put the deal at around 25 million euros, explaining that Chelsea moved quickly to secure one of the most prominent targets Xabi Alonso identified before the start of the new season. The move came down to the coach's technical vision and his immediate needs.
Alonso wanted an experienced player to fill the left-back slot after Cucurella's departure, and he rated Chavarria the most suitable option to reinforce the position. That view pushed the club's management to accelerate the deal.
The signing marks a shift in Chelsea's policy. In recent seasons they have leaned towards investing in young players, but Chavarria arrives with the experience and readiness to contribute from the outset rather than as a project for the future.
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