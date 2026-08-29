‘I’m happy he’s with us!’ – Xabi Alonso hails Danny Welbeck’s ‘great influence’ as Chelsea prepare for Brighton reunion

Welbeck is not the only seasoned professional to join Chelsea's ranks recently, with Jordan Henderson also arriving over the summer. Together, they have added crucial leadership to Alonso's squad. Alonso highlighted Welbeck's off-pitch contributions, noting his immense dedication.

"On a daily basis, he is a great influence for the rest of the players," Alonso explained. "He trains really hard and is raising all the standards in training. This is something we think is important.

"They [Henderson and Welbeck] help but it’s not just them. Reece [James], Maxence [Lacroix], Morgan [Rogers] as well. Even if they are younger, they have a good impact.

"That was a very important decision in the squad planning - that we were bringing players who add not just on the field, but are ready to compete and who don’t need much time to make an impact. We are happy with that."