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Chelsea star Alejandro Garnacho shows off massive new movie-inspired tattoo that covers his entire back
Iconic ink for the Blues winger
The 21-year-old forward recently sat down with world-renowned artist Joaquin Ganga to complete a full back cover-up. The design features a detailed depiction of Heath Ledger’s legendary portrayal of the Joker from the 2008 film The Dark Knight. In the artwork, the character is seen holding a playing card alongside his chilling signature catchphrase: "Why so serious?".
Ganga is a heavyweight in the industry, having previously worked with global superstars such as LeBron James, Drake, and Post Malone. To facilitate the massive project, Garnacho travelled to see the Los Angeles-based artist, who shared a video of the final result on Instagram.
A gallery of pop culture tributes
Garnacho’s body art serves as a roadmap of his personal interests, with several pieces dedicated to his favourite television shows and movies. He famously has characters from the American thriller Prison Break - including Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows - inked onto his right arm. His left hand pays homage to Stranger Things, featuring actress Millie Bobby Brown in her role as Eleven.
The Argentine's collection doesn't stop at Western media, as he also sports a scene from the Japanese football manga Captain Tsubasa on his lower leg. However, the new Joker piece is undoubtedly his most ambitious to date, transforming his entire back into a canvas for one of Hollywood's most recognisable figures.
Serie A giants circle for Garnacho
While the winger is busy making headlines for his off-pitch aesthetic, his future at Stamford Bridge remains a subject of intense speculation. Despite arriving with a huge reputation, he has struggled to find consistency in London.
The Blues are reportedly ready to listen to offers after he managed just eight goals across all competitions during his debut season.
The lack of domestic form hasn't deterred potential suitors in Italy, where his potential is still regarded as elite. Napoli have maintained a long-term interest in the forward, viewing him as a dynamic attacking option. However, any move would depend on Chelsea’s financial demands, as the club looks to recoup a significant portion of the fee they paid to Manchester United just 12 months ago.
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Four-way race for Argentine talent
Napoli are not the only Serie A club keeping a close eye on the situation in west London. Juventus, AC Milan, and Roma have all reportedly been alerted to the player’s availability through intermediaries. These clubs are in the market for wide reinforcements and believe the tactical environment of Italian football could help the 21-year-old rediscover his best form.