Chelsea submit £64m Alex Scott transfer bid after Bournemouth star rejects new contract at Vitality Stadium

Chelsea have formalised their interest in Scott by submitting a £64 million bid for the Bournemouth playmaker, according to BBC. The west London giants are eager to add the England Under-21 international to their ranks as they plan to overhaul their midfield under the newly-appointed manager Xabi Alonso. Despite the significant financial package offered by the Blues, the Cherries have rejected the opening gambit, making it clear to the Stamford Bridge hierarchy that any further approaches for the player would not be welcomed by the club.

Bournemouth have remained firm in their public and private messaging regarding Scott, insisting that they intend to keep hold of one of their most influential star players. However, Chelsea are persistent, sensing an opportunity to land one of the Premier League's brightest young talents while his future at the Vitality Stadium remains clouded in uncertainty.



