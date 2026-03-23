'It felt like a charity sub' - Wayne Rooney hits out at Pep Guardiola for ‘sad’ treatment of Phil Foden in Carabao Cup final

The 25-year-old’s decline in minutes has been one of the more shocking storylines of City's season. Having been named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year in 2023/24, Foden has struggled to maintain his place following the arrivals of Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo. In fact, he replaced Cherki in the 90th minute at Wembley, highlighting how far he has fallen down the pecking order.

"I felt sad for him but not sad because he is coming on in a cup final," Rooney said on the BBC's Wayne Rooney Show. "There was a game a few days ago when he didn't even get on the pitch. If that was Max Dowman coming on at the end, you would think good experience. But to see Phil Foden coming on in a cup final, it felt like a charity sub to get him on the pitch.”

Foden has managed just four starts in City’s last 13 matches across all competitions and hasn't found the back of the net in 20, a run that stretches back to mid-December. Rooney added: "I don't know what has happened, he is a top player. It feels strange he can't get anywhere near the team. It feels like something has gone on there. I thought Foden was in good form but all of a sudden we haven't seen him get any minutes."