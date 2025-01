GOAL brings you a complete round-by-round breakdown of the new knockout phase of the Champions League.

The revamped Champions League is heading into the knockout stage and it promises to be an exciting finale.

As well as an expanded league phase, there is an extra round in the knockout phase, with a playoff to determine which eight teams join the top eight in the last 16. After that comes the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the winner-takes-all final.

Here, GOAL brings you a breakdown of every round on the road to the final in Munich this coming May.