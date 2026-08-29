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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Champions League, Como’s schedule: for Fabregas, a thrilling finale in Barcelona

Como
Champions League

Como’s fixtures in the league phase of the Champions League

Como's fixture list for the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League is official. Cesc Fabregas's side will make their debut at home to RB Leipzig before wrapping up with a blockbuster final double-header, PSG at home and Barcelona away.


  • Como’s fixture list

    Matchday 1

    Como v Leipzig, Thursday 10 September at 21:00


    Matchday 2

    Feyernoord v Como, Wednesday 14 October at 18:45


    Matchday 3

    Como v Manchester United, Wednesday 21 October at 18:45


    Matchday 4

    Lens v Como, Wednesday 4 November at 21:00


    Matchday 5

    Como v AEK Athens, Tuesday 24 November at 21:00


    Matchday 6

    Betis v Como, Wednesday 9 December at 18:45


    Matchday 7

    Como v Paris Saint-Germain, Wednesday 20 January at 21:00


    Matchday 8

    Barcelona v Como, Wednesday 27 January at 21:00



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