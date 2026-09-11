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Cesc Fabregas issues 'five-minute' warning as historic Como crush RB Leipzig on Champions League debut
Historic European debut secured
Como marked their first-ever Champions League appearance with an emphatic 4-1 victory over German outfit Leipzig at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Thursday evening. Goals from Martin Baturina, Tasos Douvikas, Assane Diao, and Maximo Perrone capped a commanding display that saw the hosts dominate big chances and win the expected goals (xG) battle by 2.30 to 1.42. The result makes Fabregas' side just the fourth Italian club to win their European Cup/Champions League debut, following in the footsteps of Juventus, AC Milan, and Udinese.
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Manager demands instant refocus
While acknowledging the magnitude of the historic evening for both the club and the city, Fabregas immediately warned his squad against complacency and urged them to switch their attention back to domestic duties.
Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, the Spanish tactician said: "I am happy, but it will only last five minutes, because then we have to prepare against Parma on Monday, and we need the same energy as tonight. Obviously, I understand it is a historic night for the city and the club, it is a gift that we deserved for the incredible work we did last season."
Reaffirming that domestic consistency remains his primary objective, the former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder added: "But Serie A remains the most important target. It is, after all, what allows you to get back into the Champions League. We are a young team, we are boosted by the Champions League energy, but I'd be really angry if we then didn't give our all in Serie A. We must be humble and be able to perform every three days, it will be a very tough season, and we must maintain the right mentality."
Record books rewritten at Sinigaglia
The four-goal haul makes Como only the second Italian club to score four or more goals on their European Cup/Champions League debut, matching Sampdoria's 5-0 thrashing of Rosenborg in September 1991. The milestone evening also yielded significant individual records, with Douvikas becoming the first Greek player to score on his Champions League debut since September 2005. Furthermore, Baturina became just the second Croatian after Mislav Orsic to register both a goal and an assist in multiple fixtures in the competition.
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Parma test tests depth
Como must maintain their physical and mental sharpness as they prepare to host Parma in their fourth Serie A fixture of the campaign at the Sinigaglia on Monday, September 14. Fabregas' side heads into the clash in fine domestic form, sitting fourth in the table after collecting seven points from their opening three league games, courtesy of two wins and a draw. Managing a demanding schedule of playing every three days will provide a definitive test of the squad's depth throughout the autumn months.
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