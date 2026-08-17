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Muhammad Zaki

Cesc Fabregas raids Chelsea again! Como boss targets £40m star after sealing Trevoh Chalobah deal

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Chelsea
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L. Delap
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T. Chalobah

Como head coach Cesc Fabregas is looking to further exploit his connections at Stamford Bridge by launching a move for another Chelsea star. Having already secured the signing of Trevoh Chalobah from his former club, the Spanish icon has now set his sights on out-of-favour forward Liam Delap.

  • Fabregas secures Chalobah for Como

    Fabregas bolstered his defensive options last week with the significant acquisition of Chalobah, bringing the 27-year-old to Italy in a deal worth an initial £30 million. The Chelsea academy graduate, who had been a mainstay in the Blues' backline for years, committed to a five-year deal with the ambitious Serie A outfit.

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  • Liam Delap ChelseaGetty

    Liam Delap emerges as next target for Italians

    The raid on west London is far from over, as Fabregas has now set his sights on Delap to bolster his attacking options, according to talkSPORT. The 23-year-old striker has been deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge following a difficult debut season where he struggled to find the net regularly.

    However, the move faces a significant hurdle as Delap is reportedly keen to remain in the Premier League despite the prospect of playing in Champions League with Como. Chelsea are ready to do business but have placed a premium on the young forward, with the Blues' hierarchy demanding £40m for Delap this summer. This valuation would represent a healthy £10m profit for the London club, who are currently under pressure to trim their bloated first-team squad before the September deadline.


  • Premier League competition emerges

    While Como remain hopeful, they face stiff competition from Nottingham Forest, who have joined the race for the former Manchester City youth product. Forest are expected to be active in the closing stages of the window, particularly as Taiwo Awoniyi is poised to join Coventry City.

    The striker’s debut season at Stamford Bridge was marred by fitness issues, as the injury-hit campaign restricted him to just one Premier League goal. Despite these struggles, his stock remains high due to the potential he showed at Ipswich Town, where he netted 12 goals during their first season back in the top flight.


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  • Xabi AlonsoGetty Images

    Future considerations for the forward

    Delap’s next move will be critical for his international aspirations, having already represented England at various youth levels. While he has yet to receive a senior call-up for the Three Lions, he remains eligible to represent the Republic of Ireland through his father, Rory Delap.

    Under new manager Xabi Alonso, Chelsea are overseeing a significant overhaul that could also see Nicolas Jackson depart for Aston Villa. As the Blues look to balance the books and streamline the squad, Delap’s departure seems inevitable.

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