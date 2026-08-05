Celtic manager Martin O'Neill admitted to hospital for minor procedure as club issue official statement

O'Neill is recovering after receiving medical attention this week. He was admitted to hospital for what has been described as a small procedure, according to Sky Sports. Celtic released a full statement addressing the situation to ease any growing concerns among the fanbase regarding O'Neill and his current health status.

The statement read: "In response to speculation, we can confirm that Martin O'Neill has undergone a small procedure in hospital. We would envisage Martin being released from hospital in the next day or two and on behalf of Martin, we would like to thank supporters for their kind wishes. We would ask that the privacy of Martin and his family is respected."