GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to Cedric Kaze taking blame for Kaizer Chiefs' loss to Orlando Pirates.
‘Cedric Kaze blaming himself for nothing because Kaizer Chiefs have no players to compete against Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns! Amakhosi coaches must not take fault but must take their bags & go’ - Fans
Kaze & Ben Youssef doing well under the circumstances
These guys are doing fine under the circumstances. For two or more years, Chiefs would be hovering in below top eight and look where they are with co-coaches - Tshwenyego Mokhukhwane
Plumbers Kaze and Ben Youssef
Who is calling the shots between these two plumbers kanti? 😭😭😭😎😎 - Phumzile David
Resignation will work
Well in so doing, a resignation will work in this instance as taking responsibility - Wannete Laoza Mogolane
Training or healing?
Are they in training for the game tomorrow or they are still healing - Helio Thulani
Kaze blaming himself for nothing
He is blaming himself for nothing. Chiefs got no players to compete with Pirates and Sundowns 😎 - Joe Luis Machava
Apologies galore at Chiefs
Lol! If it's not Shabalala apologising for missing, it's the coaches apologising for losing - Lenkosi Cebo
They must take their bags and go
They must not take responsibility; they must take their bags and go - Mthokozisi Lindokuhle
Supporters' emotions opened and closed like a tap of water
Not sure anything makes sense anymore. Whether he takes responsibility or not, there is something wrong with team selection, players', motivation and chiefs organisation. We play with different players every week. The centre is not holding. Supporters' emotions are opened and closed like a tap of water. But credit must go Pirates for their organised formation and players' determination. I remain Khosified under extreme provocation. Even players are given an impact platform, but they don't use it - Koki Magogodi
Chiefs need points not responsibility
He must fokof we need points not responsibility - Mashango William Vuma
They must extend Kaze's contract for more Pirates derby wins
They must extend his contract please. We want to beat them at least for the next three years - David Joza
Kaze and Ben Youssef masquerading as coaches
Kaizer Chiefs when are you getting rid of those two guys who are masquerading as coaches? - Daniel DX Stock