Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

‘Cedric Kaze blaming himself for nothing because Kaizer Chiefs have no players to compete against Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns! Amakhosi coaches must not take fault but must take their bags & go’ - Fans

The Amakhosi co-coach was candid in his post-mortem of the 3-0 defeat to the Buccaneers in the Soweto Derby last weekend. Reflecting on the heavy loss, he admitted his side was their own worst enemies on the day and were to blame. The Burundian conceded that in a fixture as big as the derby, their players simply did not show up.

    Kaze & Ben Youssef doing well under the circumstances

    These guys are doing fine under the circumstances. For two or more years, Chiefs would be hovering in below top eight and look where they are with co-coaches - Tshwenyego Mokhukhwane 

    Plumbers Kaze and Ben Youssef

    Who is calling the shots between these two plumbers kanti? 😭😭😭😎😎 - Phumzile David

    Resignation will work

    Well in so doing, a resignation will work in this instance as taking responsibility - Wannete Laoza Mogolane

    Training or healing?

    Are they in training for the game tomorrow or they are still healing - Helio Thulani

    Kaze blaming himself for nothing

    He is blaming himself for nothing. Chiefs got no players to compete with Pirates and Sundowns 😎 - Joe Luis Machava

    Apologies galore at Chiefs

    Lol! If it's not Shabalala apologising for missing, it's the coaches apologising for losing - Lenkosi Cebo

    They must take their bags and go

    They must not take responsibility; they must take their bags and go - Mthokozisi Lindokuhle

    Supporters' emotions opened and closed like a tap of water

    Not sure anything makes sense anymore. Whether he takes responsibility or not, there is something wrong with team selection, players', motivation and chiefs organisation. We play with different players every week. The centre is not holding. Supporters' emotions are opened and closed like a tap of water. But credit must go Pirates for their organised formation and players' determination. I remain Khosified under extreme provocation. Even players are given an impact platform, but they don't use it - Koki Magogodi

    Chiefs need points not responsibility

    He must fokof we need points not responsibility - Mashango William Vuma

    They must extend Kaze's contract for more Pirates derby wins

    They must extend his contract please. We want to beat them at least for the next three years - David Joza

    Kaze and Ben Youssef masquerading as coaches

    Kaizer Chiefs when are you getting rid of those two guys who are masquerading as coaches? - Daniel DX Stock

