'Kaizer Chiefs were nowhere!' Cedric Kaze concedes Orlando Pirates outclassed Amakhosi in the embarrassing Soweto Derby defeat
- Backpage
The embarrassing loss!
Kaizer Chiefs hoped to stop their rivals, Orlando Pirates, from getting their fifth straight Premier Soccer League Soweto Derby win on Saturday at the FNB Stadium.
However, they were undone with strikes from Tshepang Moremi, Oswin Appollis, and Evidence Makgopa, who each scored once to give the Sea Robbers a 3-0 win.
- Backpage
Kaze's honest admission
Chiefs struggled from the first whistle to get their rhythm as the Buccaneers dominated in all departments.
“I believe that the opponents deserve the win; we were nowhere near them. The first four, five goals we conceded a goal on the short corner, that maybe took a toll on how we wanted to start the game," Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze said in his post-match interview.
“I feel like in the second half, in the half we came with better intentions, with better ideas, as well as the opponents used tricks in the first 15 minutes, every minute falling and taking our energy down too. After that, the third goal, Miguel is out, we are a man down, and we don’t manage the moment well.
“It’s a big disappointment, but we still have 13 games to go. We need to pick our heads up. It’s a very difficult pill to swallow, but we need to swallow it and go back to the training field to work more," he concluded.
- Backpage
Free falling Chiefs!
The Glamour Boys have now lost three games in a row across all competitions, and four in the last five outings.
In barely three weeks, the Soweto giants were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup, CAF Confederation Cup, and are currently trailing leaders Pirates in the PSL log by 11 points.
- Backpage
When is another test?
On Tuesday, Amakhosi will have a seemingly simpler task in the PSL when they play Richards Bay away.