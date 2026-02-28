'Kaizer Chiefs were nowhere!' Cedric Kaze concedes Orlando Pirates outclassed Amakhosi in the embarrassing Soweto Derby defeat

Chiefs struggled from the first whistle to get their rhythm as the Buccaneers dominated in all departments.

“I believe that the opponents deserve the win; we were nowhere near them. The first four, five goals we conceded a goal on the short corner, that maybe took a toll on how we wanted to start the game," Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze said in his post-match interview.

“I feel like in the second half, in the half we came with better intentions, with better ideas, as well as the opponents used tricks in the first 15 minutes, every minute falling and taking our energy down too. After that, the third goal, Miguel is out, we are a man down, and we don’t manage the moment well.

“It’s a big disappointment, but we still have 13 games to go. We need to pick our heads up. It’s a very difficult pill to swallow, but we need to swallow it and go back to the training field to work more," he concluded.