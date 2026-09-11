A strong start to the season, capped by his goal at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid, has once again highlighted Carlos Augusto's importance to Inter's project. The Nerazzurri club see him as central too and, according to Il Corriere dello Sport, are determined to tie down the Brazilian full-back: his current contract runs until 2028, but an extension has already become one of the club's priorities.





New sporting director Baccin has been tasked with sorting out the contract situations of six players in the squad. Federico Dimarco is among them, with his future now taking shape. A significant sign came in Madrid, where Inter's sporting director met the wing-back's agent.







