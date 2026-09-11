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Real Madrid C.F. v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Carlos Augusto increasingly important: Inter push for a contract renewal

Inter
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C. Augusto

The Brazilian has started the season well and could start against Udinese

A strong start to the season, capped by his goal at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid, has once again highlighted Carlos Augusto's importance to Inter's project. The Nerazzurri club see him as central too and, according to Il Corriere dello Sport, are determined to tie down the Brazilian full-back: his current contract runs until 2028, but an extension has already become one of the club's priorities.


New sporting director Baccin has been tasked with sorting out the contract situations of six players in the squad. Federico Dimarco is among them, with his future now taking shape. A significant sign came in Madrid, where Inter's sporting director met the wing-back's agent.



  • As for Carlos Augusto, meanwhile, a lot will depend on what the player himself wants. As Il Corriere dello Sport points out, the Brazilian must convince himself that he can find at Inter the playing time and consistency needed to take on a leading role. In Chivu's pecking order, the 1999-born player still sits behind Bastoni and Dimarco, but his performances are raising his stock within the squad. Inter are also ready to do their part financially and want to improve the player's salary. The next few weeks could therefore bring significant developments on the contract renewal front.


    Meanwhile, Carlos Augusto could get another chance from the start as early as Monday against Udinese. Much will depend on Dimarco's condition, with him expected back in training with the group between today and tomorrow.

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