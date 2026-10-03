Carlo Ancelotti urges Brazil to show 'full respect' to India ahead of Kolkata friendly

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, the Italian tactician acknowledged that cricket takes centre stage in India but stressed that local passion for football remains genuine.

Addressing the local sporting culture and his squad's enthusiasm, Ancelotti said: "Cricket is part of their culture, football is not the most important game. But that doesn't mean they don't love football. We are happy to be here and show our quality to all who have the possibility to watch the game and it will be a fantastic night."

Looking ahead to the fixture in front of tens of thousands of supporters at the Salt Lake Stadium, the 67-year-old coach added: "I hope it will be an entertaining game. We're happy to be here and to show our quality."